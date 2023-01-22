Levi's

501® ’90s Jeans (plus Size)

$159.95

Buy Now Review It

At The Iconic

DESCRIPTION You never thought it was possible, but then it happened. Your favorite jeans meet your favorite decade. We designed these with a classic mid-rise and a loose, straight fit with just the right amount of bagginess through the leg. They're the vintage jeans you've always dreamed of finding at the thrift store, but without all the rummaging. Care for our planet: wash less, wash cold, line dry, donate or recycle. Wash your jeans once every 10 wears at most, this increases their lifespan and saves natural resources. When you eventually launder your jeans, wash and dry them inside out with like colors, liquid detergent is recommended.