5 Ways To Make Jeans And A T-shirt More Exciting

£435.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Marine Serre's black cotton T-shirt is crafted using a deconstructed garment that's printed with a scene from Holger Aue's Motomania comic. It's made with moon-printed stretch-jersey short sleeves and side panels that are reminiscent of the apocalyptic theme seen throughout the label's AW19 runway show. Offset the vibrant hues with a denim skirt and leather boots.