Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Hanky Panky
5-pack Original Rise Thongs
$110.00
$65.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Fabulously soft and stretchy original-rise thongs feel great on and don't show through your clothes.
Need a few alternatives?
Icebreaker
Siren Thong
BUY
$30.00
Backcountry
Lively
The All-day Thong
BUY
$15.00
Lively
Hanky Panky
Natural Rise Thong
BUY
$23.00
Revolve
Parade
Thong Sport+
BUY
$10.00
Parade
More from Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky
5-pack Low Rise Lace Thongs
BUY
$65.90
$110.00
Nordstrom
Hanky Panky
Printed Signature Lace Crossover Bralette
BUY
$54.00
Hanky Panky
Hanky Panky
Natural Rise Thong
BUY
$23.00
Revolve
Hanky Panky
Linear Lace Longline Bralette
BUY
$27.99
$70.00
Hanky Panky
More from Intimates
Skims
Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette
BUY
$106.00
Skims
Hanky Panky
5-pack Original Rise Thongs
BUY
$65.90
$110.00
Nordstrom
promoted
ThirdLove
Form Seamless V-neck Wireless Bra
BUY
$49.00
ThirdLove
promoted
ThirdLove
Form Seamless High Leg Bikini - 6 Pack Gift Set
BUY
$49.00
ThirdLove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted