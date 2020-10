New Balance

452 Trainers

£60.00

Buy Now Review It

At New Balance

I love wearing these shoes with crew socks and skirts! Makes it look so girly yet chic, or even with a pair of jeans. I'm normally a size 4 but I had to size up for these shoes! I got a size 5 and they fit perfectly so definitely size up 1 or 1/2 a size if purchasing