Blueair

411 Air Purifier 3 Stage

$119.99 $75.99

Buy Now Review It

3-PART FILTRATION system captures 99% of common airborne PM 2.5 pollutants such as allergens, odors, smoke , mold spores, dust mites and pet dander ACTIVATED CARBON filter removes common odors caused by smoke, pets, cooking, dorm room smells and gases (VOCs) as well as smoke caused by wildfires. WASHABLE pre-filter captures large particles such as dust and pet hair and can be changed to match any décor. Dark blue and grey pre-filters are included and other colors can be purchased separately QUIET OPERATION enabled by advanced filters that allow for a higher air flow at a lower noise level. Sound Level : 17 - 46 DB(A) Designed for small to medium rooms between 100 sq. ft. and 175 sq. ft. (AHAM rated at 161 sq. ft) make this purifier perfect for small bedrooms, offices, nurseries and dorm rooms. Air inlet - 360 degree Energy star rated for best in class energy performance. All filters are recyclable and suggested to be replaced every 6 months depending on use