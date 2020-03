Rubberbanditz

41″ Resistance Band

$7.95

Buy Now Review It

At Rubberbanditz

DIMENSIONS & RESISTANCES: 7 unique sizes. All bands are 41" (104cm) and range in resistance from 5-200 lbs (2-90 kg). See the chart below for exact dimensions USES: Calisthenics, Pole Fitness, Powerlifting, Pull-Ups, Upper and Lower Body Exercises, Stretching MATERIAL: Natural Latex Rubber WHY OURS?: >20 layers thick, Free Training eGuide, Lifetime Warranty