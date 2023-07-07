Diptyque

4-piece Candle Gift Set ($168 Value)

$118.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Play with texture in our Always Fits Plissé Short. It showcases a glossy shine and luxurious feel of this soft, pleat fabric. It has an elasticized waistband and drapes off of the body complimenting your curves perfectly. Pair with one of our Plissé tops for the ultimate day to night look. Short style High waisted Ultimate comfort pleated fabric Super stretch material that moves and grows with you Elasticated waistband Lightweight Leopard print