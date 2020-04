Avocado

Our GOTS® organic certified reusable Face Masks are made with two layers of 100% organic cotton canvas and two simple tie straps. They do not use elastic or plastic. They are not particulate filtering N95 medical masks, but will provide protection and help inhibit the transmission of Covid-19. Limit 1 pack per household. Non-refundable. Our family pack comes with 4 adult and 4 children's masks. Sold at our cost, not for profit.