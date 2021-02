FrontRangeClayStudio

4″ Modern Earthenware Ceramic Planter – Daisy 1

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Modern handmade ceramic planter in a raw, unglazed earthenware clay. Includes a drainage hole. Variation of color and texture may occur due to the handmade nature of the item. Made in Pasadena, California. Dimensions are 4"L x 4"W x 3.25"H *PLANT NOT INCLUDED*