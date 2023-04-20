Solawave

4-in-1 Facial Wand

$149.00 $104.99

Buy Now Review It

Award-winning, celeb-fave 4-in-1 skin care tool: creates the ultimate at-home facial by combining four dermatological treatments: Microcurrent, Red Light Therapy, Face Massage and Therapeutic Warmth for smoother, softer, rejuvenated skin. Ultimate anti-aging and skin tightening device: Patented and clinically proven to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, dark spots, puffy eyes, crow's feet in as little as 2 weeks. Fun and relaxing to use. Self-care made easy! SolaWave is loved by over 120,000 customers around the globe Dermatologist approved: Science-backed technology loved by top estheticians for over a decade now available for at-home use. Pro Tip: Boost your SolaWave Red Light Treatment with the Renew Complex Serum. It's ultra-hydrating, vegan, cruelty-free and helps enhance up to 3x deeper penetration. 30 day return policy & 1 year warranty: Travel-friendly, portable and rechargeable (lasting up to 12 sessions per charge) so you can take it with you anywhere. USB charging cable. Portable & rechargeable: Easy to take anywhere - fits in your bag or purse while traveling or running errands. The wand is rechargeable and lasts for up to 12 treatments per charge! Cable included.