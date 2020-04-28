GaoCold

3d Octopus Cocktail Glasses, 4-pack

Material: Glass, Capacity:100ml Professional Smoked Molecular Cocktail Glass Creative and Interesting 3D Jellyfish / Octopus Modelling Apply to Cocktail, Martini, Champagne, Cold drink and so on Application Bar, KTV, Party, Nightclub, Discotheque and so on 1. Professional Smoked Molecular Cocktail Glass 2. Creative and Interesting 3D Jellyfish / Octopus Modelling 3. Apply to Cocktail, Martini, Champagne, Cold drink and so on 4. Application Bar, KTV, Party, Nightclub, Discotheque and so on Specifications: Material: Glass Color: Transparent Capacity:100ml Size: Height 13cm Caliber 9cm Quantiy Note:1.Please allow 0-1cm error due to manual measurement. pls make sure you do not mind before you bid. 2.Due to the difference between different monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. Thank you! Package Includes: 1 Pcs Glass