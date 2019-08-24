Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Ardell

3d Faux Mink 853

$7.39
At Sally Beauty
Criss-cross layers with extra curled lashes Extra fine, tapered tips & soft fibers Iconic flutter & feathery styles Full Volume and lightweight Multi-dimensional layers Layer your lashes in luxury!
Featured in 1 story
The Under-$20 Products We're Getting For Fall
by Samantha Sasso