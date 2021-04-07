Ebern Designs

39.5″ H X 21.75″ W Standard Bookcase

$69.99 $43.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Bookcases aren't just for holding, well, books! Though they make ideal homes for your paperbacks, they're also perfect for staging framed family photos, keeping baskets filled with accessories, and putting your potted plants on display. Take this one for example Crafted from manufactured wood, it strikes a clean-lined silhouette and boasts a solid finish. Three shelves provide a place to put your collection of well-thumbed novels, or show off some of your most treasured trinkets!