Glicrili

30 Pcs Dried Preserved Eucalyptus Stems

$29.99

🛀Home SPA--Say hello to the absolute BEST way to shower. Preserving eucalyptus from your shower head not only looks v aesthetically pleasing, but due to the steam from the shower, it releases essential oils that are so rejuvenating. The easiest way to make your home feel like a spa! 💐Fresh Eucalyptus Leaves--This is a special treatment of Eucalyptus sticks, which is kept fresh and completely. The leaves are different from Eucalyptus dried only, get the look and feel of real eucalyptus. These stems remain flexible and keep a similar shape and ease of use that fresh stems have. 🚿Healing Eucalyptus Scent--Eucalyptus has a menthol like distinct scent that is used in aromatherapy of Encourages relaxation, Anxiety relief, Soothes asthma, Clears your mind etc. Some people smell the aromas very strongly, while others experience just a faint scent or hardly any at. Preserved eucalyptus leaves will scent much less than fresh eucalyptus leaves, so we can't absolutely guarantee that it will have a strong eucalyptus flavor. 💐100% Natural--Selected high-quality fresh eucalyptus are taken from nature, a pack carries about 30 stems, around 15''-17'' length. Stems are durable, and cannot break easily, after natural dried, it is harmless. These are natural items harvested from nature, making it common for some leaves to have some imperfections. Some of the leaves are damaged, the size and shape are different, etc... 💐Perfect Complement--One of the most used plants by florists.They will look good and last a long time in any floral arrangement. If you have not tried putting Eucalyptus together with a dried or fresh flower arrangement then you really should try it. Eucalyptus makes beautiful arrangements that are majestic, whatever your project, eucalyptus will be a lovely complement.