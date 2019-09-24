Do you need a push pump style container that is small enough to travel with, but doesn't compromise on volume? The 30 ml (1 fl oz) push pump bottle answers all of your needs and more! The Ultraviolet Glass that this bottle is made with goes above and beyond the preservation possible with standard clear or amber glass. Ultraviolet Glass shields your products from the harmful visible light spectrum that amber and clear glass allows in. In addition, Ultraviolet Glass allows in UVA and infrared light, which combine to benefit your products. Don't be worried about oxygen contamination; all of our containers come with a heavy-duty airtight and leak-proof cap that will preserve powerful aromas for ages.