Infinity Jars

30 Ml (1 Fl Oz) Black Ultraviolet Glass Push Pump Bottle

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

LABORATORY TESTED AND APPROVED, ULTRAVIOLET GLASS: Preserve and rejuvenate freshness of plant-based goods, for over 6 months! Blocks out all damaging visible light rays and only permit beneficial rays to enter. Delivers shockingly powerful and superior protection over other glassware. AIRTIGHT SEAL: Provides additional protection; blocks out air exchange. SCENT-PROOF: Heavy durable ultraviolet glass locks in aroma. Insurance against the potency of your goods from dissipating. START PRESERVING YOUR GOODS ORGANICALLY: Store goods chemical and preservative free- with confidence! PRODUCT DIMENSIONS: Height: 4"/ Diameter of Bottle : 1.25"/ Diameter of Opening: .4"/ HASSLE-FREE MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE! If for any reason you are not 100% satisfied, within 30 days, please return your Infinity Jars for a no-questions asked, full refund (minus S&H)