PaperGeekCo

30 Binder Clips Value Pack

$26.77

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Thanks for visiting PapergeekCo ~ Head to our new website www.papergeekco.com for more goodies and FREE SHIPPING ~ Retro looking binder clips that we can never get enough of :) Now comes in a bigger packing with 30 off retail price. YAY! This listing is for 30 paper clips in your preferred