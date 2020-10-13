Adidas Originals

3-stripes Leggings

$40.00 $34.99

93% Cotton, 7% Elastane Imported Machine Wash Elastic closure Cotton tights made with soft cotton jersey Tight fit wears close but is not restrictive, and hugs the legs almost like a second skin Elastic waist for a comfortable fit A collaboration with London-based artist Hattie Stewart, these pants are part of the adidas Originals Galllery collection. The unique doodler shows off her playful vision with a vivid, cartoon take on camouflage. They have a soft feel made of stretchy tricot.