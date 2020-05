Heroine Sport

3-piece Metallic Cloth Face Covering Set

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

ALL SALES FINAL. Set of 3 cloth face coverings with elasticized ear loops in a variety of shimmering metallics. Set of 3 Elasticized ear loops Mesh lining Nylon/spandex Hand wash Made in USA SIZE 5.5"W x 5"L Please note: These are non-medical grade reusable face coverings and are not for use in a medical context.