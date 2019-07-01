This Burt's Bees fluoride free toothpaste is crafted to leave your breath fresh, and your mouth feeling clean. Experience the refreshment of Zen Peppermint toothpaste which will leave you clean and fresh! This toothpaste is crafted to help remove surface stains to help you achieve a beautiful smile! Not tested on animals and made without: Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS free), Triclosan & Parabens, Artificial Flavors & Sweeteners, Preservatives & Blue, Red, Yellow Dyes and Plastic Microbeads. Tubes and Cartons are 100% recyclable (see BurtsBeesOralCare.com for more details).