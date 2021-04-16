Kennedy International Inc.

3 Pack Leak Proof Lunch Bags

$30.00 $9.54

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details Leakproof and reusable bags are a breeze for lunchtime and snacks. - Size: 8.27x.25x4.92 - Pack of 3 - Assorted colors - Imported Materials EVA Shipping & Returns Returnable within 45 days by mail or to a U.S. Nordstrom Rack store or U.S. Nordstrom store. Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, your order will be ready to ship within 3 - 5 days. May be eligible to upgrade to next business day or two-business day shipping at checkout. Store Pickup available at checkout for select items. Pickup your order at a store of your choice. This item qualifies for free shipping when you spend over $89.