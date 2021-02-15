Dream Collection by Lucid

3-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

$144.99 $130.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath & Beyond

Details This 3" gel topper is an affordable and significant upgrade to any mattress that feels too firm. The cooling gel infusion helps create a serene environment while the memory foam provides a refreshing layer of pressure-relieving comfort. Adds an extra layer of cushioning to your mattress Infused with cooling gel for a comfortable, cool sleep surface that conforms to your body Helps to align the spine and eliminate pressure points for a more restful sleep 100% polyurethane Spot clean Twin topper measures 39" W x 75" L Twin XL topper measures 39" W x 80" L Full topper measures 54" W x 75" L Queen topper measures 60" W x 80" L King topper measures 76" W x 80" L California King topper measures 72" W x 84" L 3" gusset 3-year limited manufacturer's warranty Imported Each Dream Collection by LUCID 3-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper is sold separately