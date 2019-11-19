Kristin Ess

3-in-one Flat Iron – 1 1/4″

$80.00

Over the last 20+ years I have tried all kinds of irons, and could never find one that had everything I wanted. This iron combines all of my favorite features, and allows you to create 4 of my favorite styles - sleek straight, s-waves, flat iron waves, and polished curls. Titanium plates with temperature sensing rapid heat technology outperform ceramic, delivering fast, even heat from root to tip, and are corrosion-resistant to styling products. Negative ions help lock in moisture, eliminate frizz, and enhance shine, for healthier-looking hair. 1 1/4" plates adjust to your hair texture for smooth styling without snagging or creasing. Rounded body easily creates subtle bend, polished curls and textured waves. Digital display + 4 temperature pre-sets (up to 440° F) allows you to customize the temperature to your hair type and texture. Automatic shut-off after 30 min of non-use, a heat resistant cap and 9 ft swivel cord.