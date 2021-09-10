FridaBaby

3-in-1 Air Purifier + Sound Machine + Nightlight

$79.99 $75.00

HEPA FILTER: Removes smoke, odors + pollution from the air LONG-LASTING: Easy-change air filter lasts for 90 days SLEEPY SOUNDS: Choose from two white noise options to help little ones fall asleep ADJUSTABLE FAN: Choose from three fan speeds with an auto-off timer COLOR NIGHTLIGHT: Pick from four nightlight color options to set the mood at bedtime CONTENTS: 1 Air Purifier, 1 Filter + 1 Instruction Manual Clean the air while lulling your little one to sleep with the 3-in-1 Air Purifier + Sound Machine + Nightlight. The filtration system filters out air pollution, and more in both small or large rooms with the easy-change air filter. Choose from two sleepy sound options, three fan speeds and four nightlight colors to create the perfect ambiance for your kiddo to fall asleep. Simply plug in and breathe easy.