3.2qt. White Covered Deep Skillet

$250.00 $48.36

The Auriga cookware reflects a certain finesse and delicacy. Even though the cookware is made of cast aluminum it looks elegant and light. Designed by Belgian designer Ilse Raymaekers. Cast aluminum provides fast and equal heat distribution. (PFOA & PTFE free). Color: white. Oven safe up to 600 F. 3.2 qt. capacity. Practical pouring spout. 3 layer ceramic non-stick coating. 12.5" x 11.2" x 6.69". Imported