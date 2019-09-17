Gucci

These brown Gucci GG Supreme tights have been expertly designed in Italy, are pull on, have been constructed with a stretch fabric, feature the GG logo print all over and back seams. "The hottest thing in the world is to wear pants with stockings", once said the venerable Diana Vreeland, and we agree, so we suggest going pantless in the summer. Wear your Gucci GG Supreme tights with a pretty frock to dinner in Belgravia.