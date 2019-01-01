Mizani

25 Miracle Milk Leave-in Treatment

Mizani 25 miracle milk is a leave-in treatment that delivers twenty-five benefits to hair. Its unique, multi-action formula effortlessly detangles hair and can be used as a cutting lotion, to speed up drying time, to add luminous shine or to give your style a freshly washed feel. Infused with sustainably-sourced coconut oil, fennel seed extract and xylose for intense moisture, the spray minimizes breakage and split ends, protects from heat damage and shields from brushing and external aggressors to leave you with healthy-looking, radiant locks. Improves manageability and seals cuticles for sleek, calm hair that is ready for styling. Non-Greasy and weightless, the nourishing spray controls frizz and flyaways, reduces dryness and restores touchably soft, smooth locks from root to tip. Strengthens strands and preserves the longevity of color-treated hair, whilst deeply conditioning and repairing damage to promote luscious locks. -.