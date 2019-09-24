Hot Tools

24k Gold Extra-long Barrel Curling Iron

Add some sparkle to your styling with this 24-karat iron. It’s your ticket to gorgeous hair. Create beachy waves, romantic curls and glamorous loops with this cutting-edge styling tool. This is the gold standard of styling tools. The styling surface is an unsurpassed heat conductor, distributing heat evenly from end to end, so every hair is perfectly curled and consistent. And, thanks to HOT Tools’ proprietary Pulse Technology, these irons get hot and stay hot. In the event of a momentary temperature drop, the “smart” tool senses the shift and restores it immediately, so the iron stays hot for consistent styling. A fast-heat up of up to 430°F gets you styling in no time. You have full control of variable heat settings with just the twist of the rheostat control dial. Multiple heat settings mean this curling iron works great on all kinds of hair types and textures. A separate on/off switch make it easy to operate this 24k gold curling iron while the “on” indicator light lets you see what mode you’re in at a glance. An 8ft. professional swivel cord provides free range of movement, another styling convenience. The one-year warranty is an added value. TOP FEATURES: 1.) Unique styling surface, great heat conductor that distributes heat evenly for consistency and long-lasting results. 2.) Rheostat control dial with variable heat settings up to 430°F for optimal results on a variety of hair types and textures. 3.) Pulse Technology - Gets Hot…Stays Hot maintains consistent temperatures on styling surface for longer-lasting results. 4.) Soft Touch handle provides a comfortable grip to help create an enjoyable styling experience. 5) Foldaway safety stand that helps to protect counter-tops when in use and promotes convenient storage when ready to be put away. The system quickly diagnoses heat loss and restores it to the heating surface, reducing styling time increasing hold improving shine due to improved cuticle closure.