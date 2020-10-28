The Holiday Aisle

Description This is a Christmas wreath that combines stunning warm lights and exquisite craftsmanship to bring festival atmosphere and fun. Designed with 120 tips and decorated with pine cones and red berries, the artificial wreath offers you an elegant and natural appearance. There is no doubt that it will be the most eye-catching scene in the room. Add charm to your Christmas holiday with this eye-catching green wreath use this wonderful winter or fall front door wreath for festive fall, winter, and Christmas decorations in your home or covered outdoor locations. Features Trimmed with beautiful silver bristles, pine cones, and red berries to create a lively feel to your holiday decor Pre-strung with 50 warm LED lights to bring a charming and festive glow to your home Crafted with 120 branch tips for leafy and realistic appearance Decorated with pine cones and red berries to offer a touch of nature Non-flammable and durable PVC material, not easily deformed The built-in timer device can automatically turn off after turning on the light 6 hours, saving energy for you Great for indoor use in a living room mantel or wall, or for covered outdoor use on a porch, door, or window Product Type Plant Type: Artificial Plant Species: Spruce