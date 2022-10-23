Happy Socks

24 Days Of Holiday Socks Gift Set

$384.00

Happy Socks Advent Calendar will bring you happiness throughout December! It’s the greatest gift to yourself or a loved one and will keep the feet warm for a full year. The Advent Calendar contains 24 pairs of socks (also good for sharing) with a mix of holiday socks, classic dotted socks and for example this seasons best seller Cloudy Sock - the rest is a surprise! But we can assure you that this full set of Happy Socks will bring joy, stretchy comfort and a great fit.