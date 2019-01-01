Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
23andMe
23andme Genetic Analysis Kit
$79.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Find your genetic results and see how it might influence your wellbeing and lifestyle. Discover the habits that make the biggest weight difference in people with similar genetics.
Featured in 1 story
Your Guide To A Having Very
Queer Eye
Christmas
by
Morgan Baila
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Fujifilm
Instax Mini 8 Camera
$99.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
Nest
Thermostat E
$169.00
from
Nest
BUY
DETAILS
Otterbox
Disney Mickey Scramble Iphone Case
$54.95
from
Otterbox
BUY
DETAILS
Zero Gravity
Cracked Out Iphone 6 Case
$24.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from 23andMe
DETAILS
23andMe
Dna Test - Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service
$199.99
$99.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
23andMe
23andme Personal Ancestry Kit
$99.97
$79.00
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
23andMe
23andme Dna Test + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service
$199.00
$99.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
23andMe
23andme Genetic Analysis Kit
C$129.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
DETAILS
Meco
Desktop Vacuum
$13.99
$9.93
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
TaoTronics
Noise Canceling Headphones
$69.99
$59.49
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Apple
Apple Ipad (wi-fi, 32gb) - Gold (latest Model)
$327.94
$249.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Toshiba
43-inch 4k Ultra Hd Smart Led Tv - Fire Tv Edition
$330.00
$229.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Pop Culture
Pop Culture
Cara Delevingne Talks "Sacred" Relationship With Ashley Benson
Just because Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson keep their love low-key, doesn't mean that their relationship isn't special, according to Delevingne's new
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Ashley Iaconetti's Ex Is Engaged To
Bachelor In Paradise...
After multiple attempts at finding love on Bachelor Nation, Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch are getting married, People confirms. The couple reportedly got
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
A
13 Reasons Why
Star Was Reportedly Bullied Off Social ...
A 13 Reasons Why star has seemingly left social media following bullying from fans. Shortly after season 3 of 13 Reasons Why dropped on Netflix, Grace
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted