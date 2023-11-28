Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Savvy Cie Jewels
22k Yellow Gold Plated Stainless Steel Coin Initial Necklace
$110.00
$24.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Need a few alternatives?
Savvy Cie Jewels
22k Yellow Gold Plated Stainless Steel Coin Initial Nec
BUY
$24.97
$110.00
Nordstrom Rack
BaubleBar
Pavé Custom Nameplate Necklace
BUY
$142.40
$178.00
BaubleBar
Missoma
Ridge Heart Charm Pendant Necklace
BUY
£127.20
£159.00
Missoma
Lily & Roo
Solid Gold Initial Letter Necklace
BUY
£93.75
£125.00
Lily & Roo
More from Savvy Cie Jewels
Savvy Cie Jewels
9-piece Jewelry Gift Set
BUY
$39.97
$250.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Necklaces
Aletheia & Phos
Piccolomini Necklace Gold
BUY
$299.00
Aletheia & Phos
Savvy Cie Jewels
22k Yellow Gold Plated Stainless Steel Coin Initial Nec
BUY
$24.97
$110.00
Nordstrom Rack
Dorsey
Kate Rivière Necklace
BUY
£346.00
Dorsey
Mejuri
Tiny Pearl Necklace
BUY
£98.00
Mejuri
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted