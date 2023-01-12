Yamazaki Home

Toilet Paper Stocker-bathroom Storage Organizer

$56.00

Buy Now Review It

Not_applicable TOILET PAPER STOCKER: Use this steel toilet paper stocker in your bathroom to organize and hide rolls of toilet paper. The perfect solution to help save on closet and cabinet space while having a long-term storage solution close at hand but out of sight. DISPENSING FEATURE: A sloped interior automatically dispenses the next roll downward as rolls are taken out. Wipe clean with a damp cloth. Dry immediately CAPACITY: Holds up to 12 standard rolls of toilet paper, cutting down on trips to the supplies cupboard! RECESSED TOP LID: The lightweight top features a recessed design that allows it to act as a shelf for decorative bathroom items. When it's time to restock with more rolls, simply remove the lid and fill the holder from above. DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT: This product is 4.9 x 13 x 18.9 inches (L x W x H) and weighs 6.4 pounds. COLLECTION: Yamazaki Home features products in a variety of styles. Visit our storefront to explore our best-selling products from collections such as Tosca, Tower, Rin, Plate, and more! This Plate Toilet Paper Stocker is designed by Yamazaki to keep extra toilet paper close at hand but out of slight with this sleek holder. A sloped interior automatically dispenses the next roll as each one is used. The slim design tucks easily into tight spaces and has a recessed top for stowing small items.