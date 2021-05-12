Black + Decker

20v Max Handheld Vacuum For Pets

$104.90 $99.99

4X MORE SUCTION POWER: 4x more suction power than our leading hand vacuum for better cleaning performance SUCK UP PET HAIR EASILY: anti-tangle, motorized rubber bristles lift up stubborn pet hair on surfaces like carpet and fabric EASILY CLEAN HARD-TO-REACH SPACES: vacuum cleaner features an extra-long crevice tool to clean tight spaces ONE-TOUCH EASY EMPTY: press the button to empty the dustbin and keep your hands dirt and pet hair free CORDLESS AND PORTABLE: lightweight and portable design, making it easy to clean without bulky and tangled cords