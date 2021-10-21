Passarola

2020 Red Blend

Named for the imaginative “balloon ship” invented in 1709 by a priest in Lisbon, Passarola brings unique Portuguese wines stateside. Though it has been a trading partner with Europe and the Americas for centuries, Portugal’s vineyards have developed in relative isolation. That accounts for the unique varietals grown throughout the country, like Aragonez, Castelão, and Touriga Nacional. These native varieties are often used for red blends just like Passarola. Though you may not be familiar with the grapes, it’s worth getting to know this wine for its delicious taste at a very reasonable price. Destemmed and fermented in stainless steel, it's a easy-drinking, smooth, medium-bodied red with plenty of red fruit, spice, and low sugar and low sulfur.