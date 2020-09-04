Amplify Wines

2019 Carignane, Santa Ynez Valley

$25.00

Our 7th vintage of Carignane from Camp 4 is very similar to the 2018- delicate and endlessly chuggable. 2019 was another cold year, reflected in the bright acid and lithe texture the wine possesses. Pressed after 7 days of carbonic and aged for 9 months in neutral wood, there is plenty of spice and aromatic depth, with a weightless mouthfeel. Chill it down and enjoy the quintessential summer wine.