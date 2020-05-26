Erste While

2018 Pinot Grigio

Erste While Join us in welcoming back Erste While to Firstleaf. The first wine from Erste While was a critical darling, and they are still exploring European style wines with this crisp Pinot Grigio. This bright white wine is full of zesty citrus notes that lift up the tongue. The 100% Lodi, California grapes show off the state's beautiful sunshine. There are rich flavors of pear and Honeycrisp apple that give some heft and play off of the light touches of herbs. Sage and basil are layered in the background and help this wine pair with light dishes. We love it with a Caprese salad, seared scallops, or even a lightly poached fish. It has already taken home a slew of medals. The judges at the 2019 Critics Challenge awarded it 90 Points and a Gold, while the judges at the 2019 International Women's Wine Competition and the 2019 Denver International Wine Competition lauded it with a Silver.