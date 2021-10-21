If a Tree Falls

2018 Gewürztraminer

If a tree falls in a forest, and there’s no one around to hear it, does it make a sound? While no one may ever know the answer to that question, we can definitely let you in on an underappreciated white that’s about to make a whole bunch of noise. When it comes to white grapes, Gewürztraminer is a tough one to get right. It’s notoriously high maintenance and unforgiving if left a day too long on the vine. But an eagle eye on weather forecasts and grape ripeness means that the 2018 If a Tree Falls® Gewürztraminer lands in the sweet spot. When this grape is done right, it's like no other and this example is obnoxiously good. Discover what all the fuss is about with notes of lychee, grapefruit, and pineapple.