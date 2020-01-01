Sauvetage

2017 Rosé

$17.00 $15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Winc

Sauvetage is here to save the day! French for “rescue,” this is Provençal rosé at its best. The rosé wave has washed up on U.S. shores and Sauvetage is coming to the rescue! This blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Cinsault comes from the spiritual home of rosé – Provence, France. Sunshine is plentiful in this area and a wide range of soil compositions creates a high level of mineral complexity in this wine. Sauvetage was produced using the direct press method, and the final blend is a textbook example of classic Provençal style rosé. Light-bodied, with notes of candied lemon, pink grapefruit, and rose petals, you can count on Sauvetage for all your summer drinking needs.