Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFood & Drinks
USUAL

2017 Rosé - 12 Pack Of 6.3-ounce Bottles

$48.00
At Usual Wines
A crisp, easy-drinking rosé devised for beach days with notes of strawberry, rose petal, and rhubarb. Masterfully crafted in small batches from sustainably farmed grapes with no additives and minimal intervention—the real way.
Featured in 2 stories
Essential Wine Accessories To Rosé All Summer With
by Elizabeth Buxton
The Best Under $15 Rosés To Buy Now
by Olivia Harrison