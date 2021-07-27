Glitzhome

20″ Velvet Upholstered Storage Stool

$129.99 $110.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Features: Rectangle (shape) Number of Pieces: 1 Seats up to: 1 Dimensions (Overall): 18.11 Inches (H) x 19.69 Inches (W) x 13.78 Inches (D) Seat Dimensions: 19.69 Inches [W] & 10 Inches [floor to seat top] Weight: 11 Pounds Material: MDF (Medium-Density Fiberboard), Pine (Frame) Upholstery: Upholstered Assembly Details: Adult Assembly Required, Tools Not Provided Material: Textile 1: Velvet Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean Warranty: No Applicable Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 81803573 UPC: 6941327114442 Item Number (DPCI): 249-12-3828 Origin: Imported Description This smart storage stool includes a Velvet Upholstered seat and a lock. The upholstered stool serves as a retro and comfortable foot rest and also opens to put books or toys in. As a portable stool, you can place it in your living room, bedroom, or office space. The legs are removable, which allows it to serve as a suitcase as well!