SMEG

2-slice Toaster

$170.00 $136.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Description: The 2-Slice Toaster brings you right back to the inside of a 1950s kitchen with its mid-century-inspired design. Choose from six different browning levels and three preset programs to get the perfect piece of toast. 5.4 lb 2 extra wide slots Self-centering racks Automatic slice pop-up Removable stainless steel crumb tray Built-in cord wrap Anti-slip feet Powder-coated steel body, polished chrome base, stainless steel ball lever knob, backlit chrome knob Power 950 W