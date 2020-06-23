United States
SMEG
2-slice Toaster
$170.00$136.00
At Verishop
Description: The 2-Slice Toaster brings you right back to the inside of a 1950s kitchen with its mid-century-inspired design. Choose from six different browning levels and three preset programs to get the perfect piece of toast. 5.4 lb 2 extra wide slots Self-centering racks Automatic slice pop-up Removable stainless steel crumb tray Built-in cord wrap Anti-slip feet Powder-coated steel body, polished chrome base, stainless steel ball lever knob, backlit chrome knob Power 950 W