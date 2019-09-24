Peet

2-shoe Electric Shoe And Boot Dryer

Gentle, thermal convection rises through air Chambers to naturally dry your footwear or gear. It provides safe and silent operation such that you can leave it plugged in all the time- 24 hours a day, 7 days a week - in fact, we recommend it. The sturdy base easily plugs into any standard 110-120 volt U.S. household currents, and is available in 220v electrical configurations (New Zealand, United Kingdom, and Europe). This product is proudly made in the USA and is equipped with ETL-approved fans-- BRAND HISTORY -- We Invented Dry! We have been in your shoes, literally, and that's why we did something about it. When inventor and sportsman, Gene Peet got fed up with waking up to soggy boots,-- a discomfort and misery that you too may be familiar with -- he decided to solve the problem for himself and others. In 1968, Gene developed the first footwear dryer and felt that the refreshing enjoyment of PEET Dry comfort was something worth sharing with everyone. With a passionate, yet humble, family-based beginning wherein Gene's 10 year old son, Blair, began to build PEET products' then assemble and package them around the family table, our product was quick to outgrow the family kitchen. The special feeling of PEET Dry was eventually in such demand that the talented Peet family built machines accommodate increase in production without sacrificing their high quality benchmark. To date, millions of PEET Dryers have been sold, and gave birth to a legendary loyalty built around a simple truth... Once you've experienced PEET Dry, you never go back to life without it. PEET's successful heritage is tried and true in making products'that: (1) solve a problem, (2) perform as promised, (3) are made well so they lasts, and (4) exceed expectations. Experience PEET Dry and start your day dry, comfortable, and ready to take on the adventures that lie ahead.