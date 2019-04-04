Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Loon Peak

2 Piece Antler Sculpture Set

$179.99
At Wayfair
Life's great retreats start here. Loon Peak took 2 kinds of deer antlers and reproduced them in resin, finishing them in hand-applied gold leaf. Rustic and glamorous at the same time.
Featured in 1 story
I Live In Dallas—& Here's What $2,000 Will Get You
by Jessica Chou