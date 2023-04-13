Tondiamo

2 Pcs Twist Candle

$12.99 $10.99

unit_count- 1.0 Size Information: these trendy candles measure approx. 9.5 x 8.5 x 2.3 cm/ 3.74 x 3.35 x 0.91 inches, cute and small, not take up too much space, suitable for your daily ornaments, you can put them on your fireplaces and tables, adding a romantic atmosphere to your home Reliable and Long Lasting: these cute candle decors are made of quality soy wax, beeswax and wick material, can combust for about 3 hours, silent without annoying fume, reliable and safe, elegant and practical, light in weight, allowing you to use them with confidence Thoughtful Presents: you can share these decor candles with your friends, family members, colleagues and so on, they will be surprised and delighted to receive the practical and cute presents, leaving a cherished and unforgettable moment Enough to Use: the package comes with 2 pieces cool candles, designed in the shape of S, with graceful curves that fully present the beauty of geometric patterns, they can do well in decorating your parties Applicable Occasions: these cute candles aesthetic can be served as attractive decorations for your room, and put them in the hallway, bedroom, living room, bathroom, coffee table, etc., adding a simplistic and classy touch to your room, brimming your room with warmth and fragrance