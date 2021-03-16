Handy Lidy

2 Pack Feather Boas

$8.49

Buy Now Review It

Feather Pull On closure Weight: Approx. 25 grams Size: 47" Long * 5-6" Wide Material: High Quality Turkey Feather Feather boa is a great accessory for many Occasion like costume flapper costumes, mardi gras, new years, gatsby parties any celebration.This kind of feather boa is also good for kids birthday party, costume accessory etc. There may be feather shads, because our feather are all natural and hand made. Please take it out and shake it our doors, in order to get rib of debris. The Feather boa will fluffy and pretty when you hung for over 48 hours before use. Weight: Approx. 25 grams Size: 47" Long * 5-6" Wide Material: High Quality Turkey Feather Feather boa is a great accessory for many Occasion like costume flapper costumes, mardi gras, new years, gatsby parties any celebration. There may be feather falls, because our feather boas are all natural and hand made. Please take it out and shake it outdoors, in order to get rib of debris. It will not effect use. All dark feather boa colors are not colorfast. Please be avoid to wear light color clothes if you use dark boas. The Feather boa will fluffy and pretty when you hung for over 48 hours before use.