This platinum emerald cut diamond engagement ring is an absolute dream! It all starts with the mesmerizing 1.54ct emerald cut center diamond GIA certified at H VS1. This stunner is additionally certified with a 2X Excellent grading which accentuates the true magnificence of the step cut beauty and large eye-clean table faceting that emerald cuts are reknown for. The round brilliant cut diamonds hand-set in the shank showcase their own shapes beautifully with minimal metal showing. The ring's dainty design allows for the centerpiece to really pop. It is aesthetically amazing!