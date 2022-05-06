United States
Nude Barre
1pm Mesh Bralette
$43.00
At Nude Barre
The Nude Barre Mesh Bralette is the coalescence of support and style. Our lightweight material provides optimal comfort for fashionistas on the go while remaining durable and supple. Featuring a v-neckline design, an adjustable 1.25” elastic band for comfort. The Mesh Bralette is perfect for pairing with any wrap dress, t-shirt, or cami. Available in our 12 signature shades of nude.