Catbird

1976 Bracelet

$144.00

Buy Now Review It

At Catbird

A shiny bracelet that cuts a cool line, with an uptown girl goes downtown, very New York feeling. Shop the 1976 Collection. Add our best-selling Diamond Fizz charm for extra, instant shine. Made in our Brooklyn studio with recycled diamonds. Shop our other charms here. Made with 100% recycled solid gold chain.