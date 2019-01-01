Levi's

1954 501 Jeans

$395.00

Buy Now Review It

At Levi's

The Levi's® Vintage Clothing 1954 501® Jean was originally released as the "501® Z," and represents Levi's® expansion into new territory. In the mid-1950's, Levi's® started selling its trademark 501® Jeans on the East Coast. Up to this point, Western states had been the primary sales region since the jeans first came about in 1873, and there the garment had grown a loyal following. East Coasters, however, were largely unfamiliar with this button fly work pant. To make it more approachable for new wearers, Levi's® introduced a new version. They took the original 501® Shrink-to-Fit Jean, replaced the classic button fly with a zipper, and named it the "501® Z." It retained all the other details loved by longtime wearers: the famed silhouette, rivets, and tough-but-flexible denim. Retailers began providing customers with both options--the 501® Jean and its zippered brother, the 501® Z. Today we have recreated the latter, to help tell our story of the 501® and its evolution through the decades. This jean is made with selvedge denim from Cone Mills of North Carolina--a Levi's® brand partner for over 100 years.